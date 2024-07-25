Floating eye-catcher
Iceberg migrated from Venice to Lake Wolfgangsee
A floating art installation was ceremoniously unveiled in Sankt Wolfgang. However, the eye-catcher also has a very serious message. It is a sign of global warming. The 700-kilo, three-meter-high block is definitely not going to melt in extreme heat.
Tourists pull out their cell phones on the lakeshore in St. Wolfgang in the Salzkammergut. An approximately three-metre-high iceberg rises out of the turquoise-green water to amaze holidaymakers. Even if some people might imagine this natural phenomenon to be larger, the art installation designed by Helidon Xhixha does what it is supposed to do: It generates attention.
A sign of global warming
"That's exactly what we want. An iceberg belongs in the water, so this location was quickly chosen," explains initiator Dominik Bichler. As head of the "Landhaus zu Appersbach" in St. Wolfgang, Bichler wants to shake things up. "The iceberg is a sign of global warming, our environment is worth protecting, especially here in the Salzkammergut."
The valuable piece has come a long way. After all, the "Iceberg" could already be seen at the Venice Biennale in 2015. The 700-kilo, six-metre-long, three-metre-high and 2.5-metre-wide colossus was first transported to Salzburg on a low-loader and then from Hangar7 to Lake Wolfgang.
Yvonne Rosenstatter, Managing Director of the tourism association, is certain that it will certainly be a talking point. "We in the Salzkammergut are blessed with incredible nature. We want to preserve it for a long time to come."
The stainless steel plates were welded together. In total, I worked on this piece for around three months. It shines in all its glory and is intended to draw people's attention to global warming.
Helidon Xhixha, Künstler aus Albanien
This iceberg will certainly not melt
Incidentally, the floating art installation will not melt, as the work consists of stainless steel plates welded together. Inside, the artwork is hollow and anchored with buoys and protrudes approx. 40 centimetres under water. The artist, a native of Albania, spent three months working on his piece. The iceberg can be viewed at the Landhaus zu Appersbach until mid-October.
