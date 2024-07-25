Graz medical university in the political crossfire

As reported, the university revoked the permission of the respected Turnau general practitioner Norbert Kroißenbrunner - married and father of three daughters - to train future doctors in his country doctor's surgery. "Due to the manner of communication, we had to conclude that Dr. Kroißenbrunner does not represent the values that we would like to instil in our students," said the university, explaining its controversial decision. Although the "gender star" was the starting point, it was not the main reason for the measure, the university insists. This is because the medical university - recently headed by Andrea Kurz - is being heavily criticized by federal and state politicians.