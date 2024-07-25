Vorteilswelt
Gender dispute with doctor

Graz medical university in the political crossfire

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 16:12

Hundreds of comments on social networks and angry political reactions: Huge uproar following the "Steirerkrone" story on the gender conflict between a doctor and the Medical University of Graz.

As reported, the university revoked the permission of the respected Turnau general practitioner Norbert Kroißenbrunner - married and father of three daughters - to train future doctors in his country doctor's surgery. "Due to the manner of communication, we had to conclude that Dr. Kroißenbrunner does not represent the values that we would like to instil in our students," said the university, explaining its controversial decision. Although the "gender star" was the starting point, it was not the main reason for the measure, the university insists. This is because the medical university - recently headed by Andrea Kurz - is being heavily criticized by federal and state politicians.

Women's Minister Raab against gender ideology. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
Women's Minister Raab against gender ideology.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

The ÖVP ministers Martin Polaschek (Education) and Susanne Raab (Women) have now spoken out via the "Krone" newspaper. "It is unacceptable that the doctor was deprived of his teaching practice by some lecturers on the basis of personal gender ideology," rages Polaschek. Raab opposes "an exaggerated mandatory gendering with special characters that loses touch with people and the actual challenges of equality": "If the debate is conducted in such a tense manner, it does not help the actual equality of women in their daily lives."

Christopher Drexler's reaction was also sharp: "We need every ounce of strength, especially in the healthcare sector. It's about teaching and training medicine. Putting obstacles in the way of committed people should not be allowed."

FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek (left) and Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)
FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek (left) and Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP)
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)

FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek is no less critical and also announces political inquiries: "The decision by the Medical University is highly condemnable. It is unacceptable that someone who expresses justified criticism of a brief is immediately deprived of the opportunity to run a teaching practice."

Meanwhile, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, State Councillor for Health, is mediating in the case: this morning he spoke on the phone with both Norbert Kroißenbrunner and the university rectorate, who expressed a willingness to talk. Kornhäusl: "There has to be a solution here. But regardless of this case, I am also of the opinion that there must be an end to excessive political correctness!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
