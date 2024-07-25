Gender dispute with doctor
Graz medical university in the political crossfire
Hundreds of comments on social networks and angry political reactions: Huge uproar following the "Steirerkrone" story on the gender conflict between a doctor and the Medical University of Graz.
As reported, the university revoked the permission of the respected Turnau general practitioner Norbert Kroißenbrunner - married and father of three daughters - to train future doctors in his country doctor's surgery. "Due to the manner of communication, we had to conclude that Dr. Kroißenbrunner does not represent the values that we would like to instil in our students," said the university, explaining its controversial decision. Although the "gender star" was the starting point, it was not the main reason for the measure, the university insists. This is because the medical university - recently headed by Andrea Kurz - is being heavily criticized by federal and state politicians.
The ÖVP ministers Martin Polaschek (Education) and Susanne Raab (Women) have now spoken out via the "Krone" newspaper. "It is unacceptable that the doctor was deprived of his teaching practice by some lecturers on the basis of personal gender ideology," rages Polaschek. Raab opposes "an exaggerated mandatory gendering with special characters that loses touch with people and the actual challenges of equality": "If the debate is conducted in such a tense manner, it does not help the actual equality of women in their daily lives."
Christopher Drexler's reaction was also sharp: "We need every ounce of strength, especially in the healthcare sector. It's about teaching and training medicine. Putting obstacles in the way of committed people should not be allowed."
FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek is no less critical and also announces political inquiries: "The decision by the Medical University is highly condemnable. It is unacceptable that someone who expresses justified criticism of a brief is immediately deprived of the opportunity to run a teaching practice."
Meanwhile, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, State Councillor for Health, is mediating in the case: this morning he spoke on the phone with both Norbert Kroißenbrunner and the university rectorate, who expressed a willingness to talk. Kornhäusl: "There has to be a solution here. But regardless of this case, I am also of the opinion that there must be an end to excessive political correctness!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.