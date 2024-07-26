“I can hear whether my shot was perfect”

Karin Becker, who is also President of the International Blind Golf Association, is playing in the latter team. The Tyrolean lost almost all of her sight within three months at the beginning of the 1990s while studying architecture due to a genetic defect. She continued to ski despite this and then also learned to play golf. "It's a sport you can do all your life, you can be part of the social life in your region, meet new friends, have fun and find out how much joy you get from trying to make friends with this little white ball," she says enthusiastically.