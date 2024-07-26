Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Blind on the golf course

“I can hear whether my shot was perfect”

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 09:00

The Ryder Cup is coming to Vienna! And the one for blind and visually impaired golfers. Since Wednesday, Team North America (USA/Canada) and the rest of the world have been battling it out at the Vision Cup in the Vienna-Süßenbrunn Golf Park. With local participation.

comment0 Kommentare

Karin Becker, who is also President of the International Blind Golf Association, is playing in the latter team. The Tyrolean lost almost all of her sight within three months at the beginning of the 1990s while studying architecture due to a genetic defect. She continued to ski despite this and then also learned to play golf. "It's a sport you can do all your life, you can be part of the social life in your region, meet new friends, have fun and find out how much joy you get from trying to make friends with this little white ball," she says enthusiastically.

Son there as a guide
The same rules apply as for regular golf - with a few exceptions. As in all other blind sports, the guide (Becker's son Jakob plays this role in Vienna) is an essential part of the team. He indicates the direction of the next hole and directs the golfer towards the target.

Karin Becker uses her feet and ears to find her way around the golf course. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Karin Becker uses her feet and ears to find her way around the golf course.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Becker can read the condition of the green with her feet, she feels every break. She also has excellent hearing: "When I've hit the ball, I can immediately hear whether it was perfect or whether the ball is going left or right."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf