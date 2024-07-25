Controversial EU law
Agricultural councillors want a say in renaturation
The unilateral action of Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), which made the EU renaturation law possible, continues to annoy political representatives of agriculture. The regional councillors for agriculture now want to at least have a say in the national implementation and have drawn up a paper of demands to this end.
Under the chairmanship of Upper Austrian representative Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), the agricultural councillors of the eight federal provinces (all except Vienna) agreed on a common position on the EU renaturation law on Thursday. As the regulation will come into force - even against their will - the provincial politicians are refusing to allow the Climate Ministry to go it alone in national implementation.
Coordination office called for
The central demand is the creation of a "jointly supported coordination body", said Langer-Weninger after the meeting of the agricultural councillors: "The provinces, municipalities and the respective sectors affected, in particular agriculture, forestry and water management, must be fully involved in the implementation of the EU Restoration Regulation."
If the regulation is implemented, there must be an end to ideology. Instead of further solo efforts by the Ministry of Climate Protection, a joint approach is needed.
Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), Agrarlandesrätin
"Do not jeopardize rural infrastructure"
The ÖVP politician also warns of an "avalanche of costs that will hit taxpayers". "We need an estimate of the follow-up costs and corresponding compensation payments for the measures to be implemented," said Langer-Weninger. It was also stated that the national implementation of the EU regulation "must not jeopardize rural infrastructure, particularly in the areas of energy, transport, tourism and affordable housing".
Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) supports the initiative of the state representatives: "Nature conservation can only succeed if those affected take the implementation of this controversial regulation into their own hands."
