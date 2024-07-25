Agricultural councillors want a say in renaturation

"Do not jeopardize rural infrastructure"

The ÖVP politician also warns of an "avalanche of costs that will hit taxpayers". "We need an estimate of the follow-up costs and corresponding compensation payments for the measures to be implemented," said Langer-Weninger. It was also stated that the national implementation of the EU regulation "must not jeopardize rural infrastructure, particularly in the areas of energy, transport, tourism and affordable housing".