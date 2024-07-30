Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff celebrates his 80th birthday

Cliff was instrumental in the development of ska sounds into reggae, which was still unknown at the time. Legend (and Cliff himself) has it that in the 1970s he recognized a poet and future world star in the then welder Bob Marley, who turned up in his rehearsal room and with whom he recorded his very first three songs. Cliff himself was already established at this time. With songs such as "Vietnam" (the best protest song of all time according to Bob Dylan), "Many Rivers To Cross", "Wonderful World, Wonderful People" or his interpretation of the Cat Stevens world hit "Wild World", he conquered the charts across the globe. The Rastafarian doctrine is also important. "In life, there are the two poles of positivity and negativity," he told us in an interview in 2018, "reggae should always be in the positive area, that's very important. The negative is in all of us - you should just never let it take precedence."