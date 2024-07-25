Contract extensions on dating websites not permitted

Duty to inform not fulfilled

In order for automatic contract extensions to be effective, the contract must provide for a notice period and the company must specifically inform customers of this at the beginning of this period. PE Digital GmbH had not yet sufficiently complied with this duty to inform, according to the VKI when the lawsuit was filed. The information could only be retrieved if customers actively took action in their profile areas. Notifying customers by email was not sufficient, also due to a particularly long and unspecific subject line.