Criminal tourists rented extra car for theft tour

A 23-year-old Belarusian entered Austria illegally in the past few days to commit shoplifting with his 19-year-old Belarusian accomplice, who was also staying illegally. They mainly stole high-priced alcoholic beverages and toiletries. In Vienna, they rented a car for a week specifically for this purpose.



Cashier approached the duo

On Wednesday, shortly before 6 p.m., they attempted to shoplift from a supermarket in the municipality of Weyer. They filled their shopping cart with goods and tried to leave the store through the front door. An attentive cashier noticed this and approached one of them, whereupon he fled to the waiting car. The police were able to catch sight of the car in the Weyer area and take up the pursuit because a report was made immediately.



150 razor blade packages and high-priced alcoholic beverages in the trunk

The vehicle sped through the local area at far too high a speed. Nevertheless, the officers managed to stop the car and subject it to a check. It turned out that there were around 150 razor blade packages and high-priced alcoholic beverages hidden under the shelf in the trunk. As the two occupants were unable to provide proof of legal possession of these items or proof of purchase, they were provisionally arrested and the items were seized.



Transferred to the police detention center

Subsequent investigations revealed further offences committed by the two throughout Austria. After consultation with the public prosecutor's office, the suspects were released. However, they remained in police custody due to the illegality of their stay. They were transferred to the police detention center in Wels.