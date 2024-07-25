Prince Harry:
Lawsuits against press deepen rift with royals
Britain's Prince Harry (39) sees his legal campaign against the tabloid press as one reason for the rift with his family. This was reported by the Guardian, citing excerpts from a documentary by the British television channel ITV, which will be broadcast today, Thursday.
The younger son of King Charles III (75) is convinced that he was the victim of phone hacking and other illegal methods of obtaining information. He has already been awarded damages in a lawsuit against the publisher of the "Mirror". He makes similar accusations against other tabloids and takes them to court. This is the subject of the new documentary entitled "Tabloids on Trial", for which the Prince was interviewed.
Breaking royal tradition
With his legal campaign, Harry broke with royal tradition, according to which members of the royal family in Great Britain do not take legal action against even unfair methods used by the press. This is probably to avoid having to appear as witnesses in court. The motto is supposedly "Never complain, never explain". Harry, on the other hand, took the witness stand.
The Prince and his wife Duchess Meghan (42) broke away from the inner circle of the royal family a good four years ago. Their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family is considered to have broken down. They now live with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) in the US state of California.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.