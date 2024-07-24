Legs torn off
Car bomb explodes in Moscow – officer injured
A high-ranking Russian officer was seriously injured in a bomb attack in Moscow on Wednesday. A car bomb exploded as the man was getting into his car, according to the authorities. Both of his legs were torn off.
His wife was also injured and both were taken to hospital. The man could be a member of military intelligence. According to Russian sources, there are two officers with the same name, so there was initially confusion about their identities. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the north of Moscow. Both the officer's car and other vehicles were damaged.
Investigators were deployed to the parking lot in a residential area to clarify the background to the attack. In the afternoon, it was finally announced that there was a suspect who had fled to Turkey. "We are working with the Turks, let's see," said the head of the FSB domestic intelligence service, Alexander Bortnikov.
Arrest in Turkey
In the evening, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya finally announced that the suspect had been arrested in the vacation resort of Bodrum. There had been a corresponding tip-off from the Russian Interpol unit. Yerlikaya also shared a video on the X platform showing plainclothes police surrounding a car and then arresting the man.
Here you can see the video posted by the Turkish Interior Minister.
Ukraine rejects involvement
Ukraine had nothing to do with the bomb attack, said Mychajlo Podoljak, advisor in the presidential office of head of state Volodymyr Selenskyj. Since the war in Ukraine, there have been repeated bomb attacks on Russian territory, including in the capital. Russian investigators have always blamed the Ukrainian secret services.
