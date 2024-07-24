The proposal in the video
First marriage proposal at the Olympics delights fans
They did it in the city of love of all places! Argentinian handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to Argentinian field field hockey player Pilar Campoy - and she said YES in front of the whole team!
What a romantic moment in the Olympic Village - and for many thousands of users on the Internet. The Argentinian handball player not only proposed in front of his girlfriend Pilar and the women's field hockey team, but also posted a video clip of it online. The fans were thrilled.
Here is the proposal in the video:
"The woman of my life"
"The woman of my life said yes to me In the dream place where it all started and where we fought so hard for his," says Pablo. "The happiness is total, thank you to all friends and accomplices for making this special and us forever. Paris is always a good idea."
A good start to the 2024 Olympic Games ...
