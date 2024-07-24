Shooting range accidentally set on fire with a gun

He certainly hadn't intended to make such a "direct hit": An 80-year-old man was practising with a muzzle-loading revolver, as was common in the Wild West, at the Auerhahn provincial shooting range in Linz-Ebelsberg on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at around 3.50 p.m.: When the shooter lowered his weapon, residual black powder fell from the barrel onto the floor and ignited nitro powder residue that had accumulated in cracks in the wooden floor, as head marksman Alois Litschmann reports: "We have it all on video. You can see exactly how a small flame first develops and then explodes. Our member was knocked over by the pressure, first lying on the ground and then crawling out of the shooting range."