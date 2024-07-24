Cycling classic in Wels is also a great role model!

However, a commitment is always a question of money. Tour hero Biniam Girmay from Eritrea, who suddenly demanded far too much after his stage victories at the Tour de France despite an agreement, was not signed. "We won't go along with that, even if there is money available in Wels," emphasizes Resch, who generally sings the praises of the trade fair city: "I wish other events were as easy as Wels!"