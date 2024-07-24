Finances and authorities
Cycling classic in Wels is also a great role model!
The 25th edition of the inner-city criterium in Wels starts at 4.45 pm on Wednesday. National stars such as Felix Gall and Gregor Mühlberger will be in the thick of it instead of just taking part. And unlike the Tour of Upper Austria, the cycling spectacle has no money or official problems.
A party zone with probably more than 10,000 fans, the local cycling aces and a huge anniversary to boot! At the 25th edition of the Wels City Center Criterium today (16.45), the trade fair city will once again be transformed into a cycling capital! "The criterium has developed into a traditional event, not many can manage that. A national highlight," says Wels Mayor Andreas Rabl, looking forward to the race in "his" city center over 48 kilometers.
The race involves 40 laps of 800 meters each at top speeds of 60 kilometers per hour and will once again see the local aces Felix Gall, Gregor Mühlberger, Patrick Konrad and Wels stars Sebastian Schönberger and Riccardo Zoidl, who will be competing for the 17th time. "After my victory exactly ten years ago, it would be very nice to be able to repeat that. The form is right," says Zoidl, eager to attack.
2nd victory after ten years?
As of yesterday, he knows that he will also be up against Czech talent Mathias Vacek (22). The man who grew up in Schladming was brought in at short notice by Zampano Paul Resch.
However, a commitment is always a question of money. Tour hero Biniam Girmay from Eritrea, who suddenly demanded far too much after his stage victories at the Tour de France despite an agreement, was not signed. "We won't go along with that, even if there is money available in Wels," emphasizes Resch, who generally sings the praises of the trade fair city: "I wish other events were as easy as Wels!"
"Money is available!"
The classic event in the trade fair city could even serve as a role model, especially as budgeting for such major events is becoming increasingly challenging.
For example, the Tour of Upper Austria in June made a big loss. The authorities often don't make things easy for organizers either. "They wanted to see innovations at the Cherry Blossom Race.
When I said that the roads would have to be closed from eight in the morning until five o'clock, suddenly nobody wanted that anymore," says the Upper Austrian boss, who gives the responsible authorities in Wels top marks: "Everything is perfect!" So nothing stands in the way of the bike show with 10,000 fans and the local stars for the 25th anniversary!
