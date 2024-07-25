In in Vienna
Bars and events for the perfect evening after work
On the terrace, in the garden or above the rooftops of Vienna: there is a wide range of after-work events on offer. The top addresses.
If you spend the summer in the office and not on the beach, you can get a bit disgruntled. Fortunately, after-work events ensure that the working week is livened up. There are events almost every day. We have picked out the best addresses:
- The Techno Cafe is a firm fixture in the summer party calendar. Every Tuesday from May to September, visitors can enjoy the balmy summer evenings with good drinks, American BBQ and electronic sounds from Viennese DJs. Admission: 11 euros.
- The Summer High in the attic of the 25hours Hotel near the Museumsquartier takes things a little higher. From 6 pm to midnight, DJs provide entertainment and cocktails are served. The next edition of Sommerhoch will take place on August 6. But beware: first come, first serve.
- From the rooftop bar to Vienna's most beautiful terrace. With a view of the State Opera, Albert & Tina offers a unique backdrop for party guests to enjoy every Wednesday. Admission: 10 euros.
- Also on Wednesdays, but only on the first Wednesday of every month, Otta Office is the cozy after-work event at the Ottakringer brewery. In addition to freshly tapped beer, there is a selection of wines and cocktails. There is a dance floor, but also quiet places to chat. Admission is free.
- Something for every day is the Palais Freiluft. From 4 pm, the large garden of Palais Auersperg invites you to relax. Food trucks provide the necessary refreshments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.