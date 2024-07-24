How Benko speculated with Germany’s sporting elite

Benko's role in the investments

The Krone has already reported on the two show jumpers "Chageorge" and "Just Be Gentle", which Benko's Laura Private Foundation acquired for 2.38 million euros each in the Signa crisis year of 2023. Now there are increasing indications that the Signa founder was advised to invest in the stallion "Mumbai" as early as fall 2021. Once again, the deal was to go through his Laura Foundation, with which Benko officially wants nothing to do, as his lawyers constantly emphasize. This claim is possibly intended to protect the hundreds of millions stashed away in the Laura Private Foundation from being seized by Benko's trustee. In fact, however, Benko personally had a great deal to do with the horse investments of the Laura Private Foundation, as documents obtained by "Krone" and "News" show.