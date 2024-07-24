Ö3 star about the end
What Benny Hörtnagl says about the end of the ORF station
After Robert Kratky, who announced his retirement in 2026, he is now the next Ö3 veteran to take his hat off: Only "Mister Solid Gold" Benny Hörtnagl is calling it quits earlier, as the "Krone" already reported. Now the presenter and program creator is speaking out for the first time about his departure from public radio.
As the "Krone" learned and already reported, 41-year-old Benny Hörtnagel from Innsbruck will be leaving Ö3 at the end of August after two decades. Michael Pauser, head of the station, paid tribute to the achievements of his colleague in advance: "What has always connected him and Ö3 was first and foremost his great enthusiasm for making radio and his love of music."
Kratky takes a running start
After Robert Kratky, whose "Wecker" resignation as of 2026 has been flaring up like a media bonfire for months, this is the second major departure from ORF's radio flagship in a very short space of time.
"Leaving in absolute friendship"
Hörtnagl, privately married to ORF lady Lisa Gadenstätter, is now commenting for the first time on his departure from Ö3: "The decision to leave Ö3 and ORF after 20 years and so many thousands of broadcasts has been carefully considered and matured. I was able to help shape one of the biggest radio brands ever in a highly professional team over a very long period of time, I always enjoyed it immensely and I consider it an absolute privilege," says the radio man.
He brushes aside any possible clouded relationship between the station and himself: "I am leaving in absolute friendship and also with many friendships, it is also important for me to note that the decision was made by myself and for myself - I am switching from one side of the program to the other and will be an Ö3 listener from now on."
Passion for music and culture
Benny Hörtnagl, who will say goodbye at the end of August with one of his creations, namely a special "Freaky Friday" program, does not want to reveal where the journey will take him. Just this much: "My passion, music and culture, will of course continue to play a major role!"
