Thiem/Altmaier against Erler/Mies – LIVE from 5 pm

Olympic dream shattered

As Thiem also found out on Tuesday that Andy Murray will now definitely be competing at the Olympic Games, his last chance of competing under the sign of the five rings is gone. Thiem is now still hoping for a wildcard for the US Open, but if he doesn't get it, he will play in the qualifiers in New York. The place where he celebrated his greatest success in 2020 with the Major title. Thiem will then say his final farewell at his second home tournament in October in the Wiener Stadthalle.