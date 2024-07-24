Kitzbühel in the ticker
Thiem/Altmaier against Erler/Mies – LIVE from 5 pm
After his first round defeat at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel, Dominic Thiem still has to compete in the doubles. Together with his partner Daniel Altmaier, he will face Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies. The match was already started on Monday, but had to be abandoned at 7:6(5), 3:5 due to the weather conditions. It continues today: We will be reporting live from 5 p.m. - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Dominic Thiem experienced a bitter farewell to one of his favorite tournaments on Tuesday evening. The 30-year-old Austrian, who played his last clay court tournament in the Gamsstadt, clearly lost to Argentinian Thiago Agustin Tirante 2:6, 4:6 after 73 minutes in front of a sold-out stadium. For the 2019 Kitz winner from Lichtenwörth, the show he had hoped to put on for the 5,800 fans was no longer possible.
However, Thiem is not leaving Kitzbühel just yet, as his doubles match on Monday will have to be continued on Wednesday, once again in the night session, alongside Daniel Altmaier (GER).
Olympic dream shattered
As Thiem also found out on Tuesday that Andy Murray will now definitely be competing at the Olympic Games, his last chance of competing under the sign of the five rings is gone. Thiem is now still hoping for a wildcard for the US Open, but if he doesn't get it, he will play in the qualifiers in New York. The place where he celebrated his greatest success in 2020 with the Major title. Thiem will then say his final farewell at his second home tournament in October in the Wiener Stadthalle.
How will he spend the time until his next appearance in Flushing Meadows? "Until the US Open as normal, then it could be another month and a half, then I won't be playing every day at the beginning." He wants to make himself competitive again for Vienna. Thiem will play at the UTS show tournament in Frankfurt (October 17-20) immediately beforehand. "I want to give it my all again in Vienna. It was my big dream when I was very young that I would end my career in Vienna one day," said Thiem.
Since announcing his retirement on May 10, Thiem has only celebrated one victory at the French Open in the first qualifying round. He suffered first round defeats on Mallorca, last week in Gstaad and now in the Gamsstadt.
"Back to a normal life without the hustle and bustle"
After Vienna, Thiem wants to "find his way back to a normal life without the hustle and bustle and get a bit of distance from it all". However, it is important to him that tennis in Austria remains as good as it is at the moment. "Maybe even better than now. We're in a really good position with Joel (Schwärzler, ed.) anyway. Maybe I can also make a small contribution to this with our academy and hopefully one of us will produce a good player soon."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.