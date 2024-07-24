Ländle Symphony Orchestra gets new boss

"I feel welcome"

Gerald Mair has already held initial talks with the Board of the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra and Chief Conductor Leo McFall. "I feel very welcome and am looking forward to working with the dedicated team." He is motivated to network well and achieve something positive for the region. The 2024/25 program with popular orchestral works and rarities that has already been fixed suits him very well, says Mair: "I think it's important not just to stay in one era, but to weave the thread into the modern era and offer the audience multi-faceted evenings with a clever choice of soloists and guest conductors."