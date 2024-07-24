Legend returns
30th class reunion even delights “gay carp”
Every year again! Once a year since 1995, ski jumping legend Andreas Goldberger has put himself at the service of his home community and attracts around 5,000 guests to Waldzell. Next Sunday it's that time again, and everyone from the fire department to the ski club and sports club will benefit . . .
Nelson Mandela became the first black African president of South Africa. Austria voted to join the EU. Sony invented the Play Station. Michael Schumacher became the first German Formula 1 world champion. Hollywood legend Burt Lancaster died. . .
It was 1994, the year in which Willi Litzlbauer in Waldzell said: "Leit'n, we have to make something of our success!" By which he meant that Andi Goldberger, the great son of the small Innviertel community, had won bronze twice at the Olympics.
30 years later, Litzlbauer was sitting in his gazebo with "Goldi", soccer manager Stefan Reiter and former Austrian national team player Richard Kitzbichler. To discuss what to do about the 30th village festival on Sunday. As always, it will begin with a legends walk with "Goldi" and other sports celebrities and continue with a party with around 5000 guests. At which you can take to the skies in a helicopter with former "Adler" Thomas Morgenstern and/or plummet in a bungee jumping attraction.
All clubs benefit
There's something for everyone! "Also because all Waldzell clubs are involved. Whether ski club or fire department. Even the "Schwule Karpfen" fishing club sells fish en masse on this day and benefits. "How all of our clubs are financed to a large extent by the event, because 'Goldi' has been letting us use his services free of charge for 30 years," says Litzlbauer. And what does the ski jumping legend, who now lives in Mondsee, have to say? "For me, it's like a class reunion where I get to see everyone from the past again. I love that!"
