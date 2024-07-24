30th class reunion even delights “gay carp”

All clubs benefit

There's something for everyone! "Also because all Waldzell clubs are involved. Whether ski club or fire department. Even the "Schwule Karpfen" fishing club sells fish en masse on this day and benefits. "How all of our clubs are financed to a large extent by the event, because 'Goldi' has been letting us use his services free of charge for 30 years," says Litzlbauer. And what does the ski jumping legend, who now lives in Mondsee, have to say? "For me, it's like a class reunion where I get to see everyone from the past again. I love that!"