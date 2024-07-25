Christian Redl: World record with 55 breaths

Mariana Trench as an adventure

There will be a sensational change in the summer bathing idyll on Friday. A world record attempt in deep diving will be made on Lake Neufeld. Redl and four other apnea luminaries will set out together to conquer the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean at a depth of almost 11,000 meters - symbolically, of course. Tomorrow, the quintet will make 55 dives per diver to a depth of 20 meters and back up again. Everyone is hoping that the tricky calculation of five divers x 55 dives x 40 meters per trip will work out.