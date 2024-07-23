Werner Kogler: “Lena Schilling was the right choice!”

Kogler gets on better with ÖVP Chancellor Nehammer than with Kurz

When asked whether he gets on better with Nehammer than with former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Kogler immediately answers: "Yes!" without waiting for the question to be fully answered. The fact that he insisted on replacing Kurz in October 2021 was a matter of conviction. At that time, "it came to light: The misuse of taxpayers' money, an internal ÖVP feud involving a not particularly reputable daily newspaper. The main no-go for me was the tax money!" Continuing the coalition with Kurz as chancellor was "no longer an option".