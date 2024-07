46-year-old fell onto the track: Railjet cuts off his leg

A 46-year-old man from the district of Gmunden was seriously injured in a collision with a train on Tuesday at around 4.15 pm. The man was on platform 2 at Vöcklabruck station. According to passers-by, the man probably stumbled onto the track moments before a passing passenger train had passed the station.



Three doctors as first responders

He was hit by the Railjet in the area of his lower left leg, which was severed. The passers-by, including three doctors, immediately provided first aid and made an emergency call. The seriously injured man was taken to Vöcklabruck Hospital.