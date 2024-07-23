Now planning without him
Alonso sends Leverkusen kicker to the “desert”
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has announced to Sardar Azmoun that he plans to play without him in future. The Iranian was loaned out to AS Roma in the double season and has attracted attention for his indiscipline since his return. Sevilla FC and clubs from the "desert" are said to be interested. Leverkusen have a clear preference.
According to Bild, they would prefer to send Azmoun to the "desert". Two clubs from Dubai are said to be interested in the Iranian. There are also inquiries from Saudi Arabia. Leverkusen certainly have interesting financial options there. The "desert" clubs are likely to offer a higher transfer fee than Sevilla.
The double winners want eight to ten million for the 29-year-old. Sevilla FC, on the other hand, are reportedly only interested in a loan, with a possible obligation to buy. Not very tempting for Leverkusen. But the Iranian himself is said to have already reached an agreement in principle with the Spaniards.
Scandal after return
Nevertheless, he is also open to a "desert" transfer. The only important thing for Azmoun is that the transfer happens quickly. Because he has no future in Leverkusen. Since his return from Rome, the 29-year-old has failed to integrate into the team and skipped his first training session. Alonso subsequently threw him out of the team.
Since then, the Iranian has had to train on his own and is no longer scheduled for the upcoming training camp. In the meantime, however, there is still a problem with his salary. The Iranian is said to be unwilling to make any concessions in the event of a transfer. He currently earns 3.5 million a year and has a contract until 2027, so let's see whether he will be sent to the "desert" on a similar salary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.