"Salzburg Summit"
Everyone plays at the business summit for elites
Business and political celebrities are gathering at the fifth "Salzburg Summit" from today. The event kicks off with a gala dinner at the Residenz and a private performance by festival star Philipp Hochmair.
"Jedermann reloaded" and gourmet cuisine will kick things off, followed by the main program. At the "Salzburg Summit" from today until Friday, important and powerful people from politics, business and science will once again discuss Europe and its hidden potential. Exclusively taking part on his performance-free evening: Everyman Philipp Hochmair. The actor will perform his solo program about the rich man's death as the opening act of the top-class summit.
Ex-Prime Minister Johnson as EU sceptic star guest
For the fifth time, the Federation of Austrian Industries is inviting people to Salzburg. Business bosses, managers and political celebrities largely keep to themselves at the exclusive exchange on Europe. This year's star guest: Great Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is a side note that a major EU sceptic heads the list of speakers at the exclusive European summit.
In addition to numerous international guests, Tyrolean Josef Aschbacher, head of Europe's space agency, and outgoing EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn are also on the list of speakers. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who was publicly named as a top speaker in April, is unable to attend and will not be coming to Salzburg.
The guests, most of whom are important, are mainly staying in the Congress, Residenz and Hotel Sacher. Police and state security keep an eye on celebrities and venues. "We have a sufficient number of uniformed and civilian officers on duty," says Hans Wolfgruber from the provincial police headquarters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
