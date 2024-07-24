Everyone plays at the business summit for elites

"Jedermann reloaded" and gourmet cuisine will kick things off, followed by the main program. At the "Salzburg Summit" from today until Friday, important and powerful people from politics, business and science will once again discuss Europe and its hidden potential. Exclusively taking part on his performance-free evening: Everyman Philipp Hochmair. The actor will perform his solo program about the rich man's death as the opening act of the top-class summit.