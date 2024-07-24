Summit on A10 traffic jam
“Diversion at the Lueg Pass could be the solution”
The construction site in the tunnels on the A10 has been on a summer break since the end of June. Municipalities, the state and Asfinag want to discuss the work to date, the traffic jam and the future at a meeting today.
The first construction phase was completed on June 28, and the tunnel construction site on the Tauern highway between Golling and Werfen is now on its summer break. This means that the tunnels and the 14-kilometer stretch of road are once again open to two lanes of traffic for the time being.
The congestion chaos on the highway and in the neighboring communities has eased considerably, even on busy travel days. The next highlight is coming up next weekend, as the vacations begin in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.
Will departure closures still be the only solution?
Asfinag, the state and municipalities are to evaluate the past few months and discuss future solutions at two meetings today. The heads of the congestion communities from Puch to Eben have already pressed for improvements in several talks, but Asfinag and the state have maintained that they are doing everything in their power. So far, only the well-known exit closures have delivered any tangible results.
Traffic experts and mayors such as Kuchl's Thomas Freylinger (ÖVP) still want a toll exemption for the A10 section. They also want a metering system with several traffic lights instead of a large block and situational speed limits. "Cars will then stay on the A10 because the traffic will flow more smoothly," says Freylinger.
Expert Gerhard Kronreif goes one step further. "A targeted diversion at Golling onto the main road at Pass Lueg could be a solution," says Kronreif. "That would increase traffic capacity even further."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
