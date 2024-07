Top volleyball players set course for Styria

All the top names in local volleyball have been called up for the qualifiers. "We were in contact with the players for a long time because we wanted to have the best possible squad. This is now the result of our efforts," says Seel proudly. Paul Buchegger (who graduated from HIB Liebenau) and Alex Berger are the two best local attackers in the squad. Only Hartberg's shooting star Lukas Glatz had to miss out due to wrist surgery.