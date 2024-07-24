Carinthia’s Olympic starters in the medal check

Felix Oschmautz (four stars): The whitewater canoeist celebrated his first slalom World Cup victory in Augsburg at the end of May and is in top form. After 4th place at the 2021 Olympics, he has a score to settle - if he makes the final again, anything is possible for the world number eight! He also has a second chance in the cross-country competition - his advantage here is that he is a strong and heavy rider! The man from Maria Saale definitely needs to improve his relationship: Girlfriend Daniela Ulbing won the silver medal in the snowboarders' parallel giant slalom in 2022.