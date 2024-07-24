One is co-favorite
Carinthia’s Olympic starters in the medal check
In 2021, Carinthia celebrated bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo thanks to rowing queen Magdalena Lobnig.The "Krone" checks the medal chances of our eight participants for the 2024 Games in France, which open in Paris on Friday.
Five men and three women will represent Carinthia at the Games in France, which open on Friday. What are our octet's chances of winning precious metal? There is no absolute medal bank with five stars, but there are hopeful candidates. The "Krone" analyzed, divided into:
4 stars (co-favorite), 3 stars (anything is possible), 2 stars (outsider) or
1 star (needs a miracle):
Felix Oschmautz (four stars): The whitewater canoeist celebrated his first slalom World Cup victory in Augsburg at the end of May and is in top form. After 4th place at the 2021 Olympics, he has a score to settle - if he makes the final again, anything is possible for the world number eight! He also has a second chance in the cross-country competition - his advantage here is that he is a strong and heavy rider! The man from Maria Saale definitely needs to improve his relationship: Girlfriend Daniela Ulbing won the silver medal in the snowboarders' parallel giant slalom in 2022.
Lara Vadlau (three stars): The ninth place finisher from Rio 2016 is sailing somewhat under the radar with Luki Mähr (Vlbg) in the 470 sailboat - so there hasn't been a medal at a major event since returning in 2021. Top coach Morgan Reeser (US) came in very late, so is also an opportunity and a risk. But: Vadlau has saved the top material for Paris and knows the waters in Marseille by heart. However, the Maria Rainerin is putting a lot of pressure on herself.
Magdalena Lobnig (three stars): Carinthia's last medal winner (bronze in 2021) is probably a little too far behind in her training due to her disc injury and had to take a few weeks off. Fifth place at the last Rowing World Cup was acceptable, the direction is right. Of course, she knows how it works at the Olympics.
Heiko Gigler (two stars): The swimmer became European champion a month ago with the medley relay team, shining as the final man - so clearly there is a chance. But top nations such as the USA, Australia and China will also be there. Gigler: "We all have to have a stellar day for precious metal."
Lisa Perterer (one star): 30th place is her best result in the 2024 World Triathlon Series (highest level), so everything would have to fall into place for her to win a medal. In her third Games, the athlete from Villach has plenty of experience.
Marco Haller (One Star): The professional cyclist is usually a helper, may ride on his cap at the Olympics. It will be tough against the superstars - but the course (273 kilometers with cobblestones) could suit the Klagenfurt native. For a top result, he needs to catch the right group in the race.
Gerfried Puck (One Star): In the team, Austria's show jumpers are hoping to make the final of the top 10, having won bronze at the European Championships in 2023. In the individual competition, the number 70 in the world rankings is aiming for the final of the top 30.
Christian Schumach (one star): Austria's dressage riders got their ticket last year as seventh in the European Championships, a medal in Paris is out of reach. The rider from St. Veit hopes to qualify for the final freestyle of the top 18.
