Young people are not physically fit enough for work

Fit for the job market takes on a whole new meaning in light of the warning from three experts. According to Andreas Pollak, Managing Director of the T.I.W. association, Dr. Eva Höltl, Vice President of the Austrian Society for Occupational Medicine and Dr. Thomas Holzgruber, Patient Ombudsman of the Vienna Medical Association, many young people are physically unable to successfully enter the job market or participate in it on a permanent basis. The experts have identified a lack of health awareness as the reason for this.