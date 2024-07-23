Red Cross
Salzburg scores big at national youth camp
Great success at the Federal Youth Camp of the Red Cross: Salzburg groups won the competition in Graz. Under the motto "Better Together", 1200 young people from all over Austria took part. Two Salzburg youth groups took 2nd and 3rd place and were cheered at the award ceremony in the Graz exhibition hall.
The national youth camp offered numerous highlights. There was never a dull moment during the four days of the event. A spectacular acrobatics show opened the camp on Thursday evening. On Friday and Saturday, the nationwide Youth Red Cross competition took place, accompanied by workshops and a varied supporting program. The award ceremony on Saturday evening at Messe Graz was the grand finale.
Salzburg youth groups conquer the podium
In the Youth II competition (14 to 17 years), the Lungau "RescueSMARTies" took 2nd place for Salzburg with 1379 points and the Seekirchen-Eugendorf "Rettungsteufl 2" youth group took 3rd place with 1356 points. In the Youth I competition (10 to 14 years), the "Spiders Gastein" finished in 4th place, missing out on 3rd place by 17 points.
"The young people took part with great joy and enthusiasm and represented Salzburg excellently," congratulated Salzburg's Federal Youth Officer Michael Hinterhofer.
Impressive performances from Salzburg
A total of 11 youth groups from Salzburg with 120 children and young people and 60 supervisors took part.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
