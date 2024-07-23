Mother in tears: “Yes, it was a mistake”

Only one window not secured

The public prosecutor accuses the couple of deliberately locking Dominik in when they went for a walk on March 2. The mother and foster father, who had been with the family since the boy was 1 year old, left him behind because he had fallen asleep. When he woke up, his parents were gone. "He climbed over a desk to the two windows, the larger of which was secured, but the smaller one was not," the prosecutor said. "The smaller window was the only one in the apartment that was not secured because it was not recognized as a danger," says the lawyer. This is because the reveal is at a height of 1.5 meters, the handle at 1.9 meters. And it was precisely this window on the 4th floor that he opened and fell to his death.