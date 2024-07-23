Young “pill” users have high cholesterol

"Take into account during consultation"

In any case, these findings should be taken into account when advising and educating young women who are considering using the pill. The Innsbruck scientists: "We have shown an association (independent of other factors; note) between the use of hormonal contraception and blood lipid levels and their change over time in a large group of healthy female adolescents. These changes are particularly relevant for adolescents with other risk factors for lipid metabolism disorders or other cardiovascular risk factors."