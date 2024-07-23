Escalation in front of house
Choke attack, pepper spray after parking damage accident
An argument between a family and a man (33) escalated completely early Monday evening in Telfs, Tyrol. After the latter had apparently caused parking damage and refused to exchange data with the car owner, the suspect attacked her boyfriend and choked him. Then their daughter arrived with pepper spray.
The 33-year-old local man is said to have caused parking damage in front of a residential complex in Telfs at around 5.30 pm. The owner of the parked car got wind of this and confronted the man - but he refused to exchange data and is said to have become increasingly aggressive.
Boyfriend strangled by car owner
The woman's boyfriend then arrived. But the thuggish suspect made short work of him too. "When the partner came to help, the 33-year-old choked him with both hands in the neck area," reported the police.
The couple's daughter witnessed this from the balcony, whereupon she came to her parents' aid. With a pepper spray in her luggage!
The daughter used the pepper spray on the 33-year-old Austrian, who was hit in the face and fell to the ground.
Die Polizei
After all attempts to calm him down had failed, "the daughter used the pepper spray on the 33-year-old Austrian, who was hit in the face and fell to the ground. In the course of the fall, he sustained abrasions to his elbow," the investigators continued.
Treatment and alcohol test refused
The owner of the damaged vehicle then brought the man two bowls of water to rinse his eyes. "The 33-year-old refused treatment or a ride with the ambulance to Innsbruck Hospital, as well as the request by the police officers who had arrived in the meantime to carry out a breathalyzer test," it said.
The suspect was ultimately forbidden to continue driving his car. The car keys were also taken from him. Charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.