Escalation in front of house

Choke attack, pepper spray after parking damage accident

Nachrichten
23.07.2024 08:38

An argument between a family and a man (33) escalated completely early Monday evening in Telfs, Tyrol. After the latter had apparently caused parking damage and refused to exchange data with the car owner, the suspect attacked her boyfriend and choked him. Then their daughter arrived with pepper spray. 

The 33-year-old local man is said to have caused parking damage in front of a residential complex in Telfs at around 5.30 pm. The owner of the parked car got wind of this and confronted the man - but he refused to exchange data and is said to have become increasingly aggressive.

Boyfriend strangled by car owner
The woman's boyfriend then arrived. But the thuggish suspect made short work of him too. "When the partner came to help, the 33-year-old choked him with both hands in the neck area," reported the police.

The couple's daughter witnessed this from the balcony, whereupon she came to her parents' aid. With a pepper spray in her luggage!

The daughter used the pepper spray on the 33-year-old Austrian, who was hit in the face and fell to the ground.

After all attempts to calm him down had failed, "the daughter used the pepper spray on the 33-year-old Austrian, who was hit in the face and fell to the ground. In the course of the fall, he sustained abrasions to his elbow," the investigators continued.

Treatment and alcohol test refused
The owner of the damaged vehicle then brought the man two bowls of water to rinse his eyes. "The 33-year-old refused treatment or a ride with the ambulance to Innsbruck Hospital, as well as the request by the police officers who had arrived in the meantime to carry out a breathalyzer test," it said.

The suspect was ultimately forbidden to continue driving his car. The car keys were also taken from him. Charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
