Will it be tight for Max?
Formula 1: McLaren still believes in the big miracle
Will McLaren dethrone Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen? The racing team still believes in the big Formula 1 miracle.
It was probably fair, but was it smart what McLaren did in Hungary? The team's decision to give Lando Norris his teammate Oscar Piastri his maiden victory at the end of the race is much debated. The fact is that Norris would have reduced the gap to Max Verstappen to 69 points with a win, but now it is 76 points.
Of course, Norris mourned the seven points. But even so, the Brit still believes in the miracle of dethroning Verstappen. "It's definitely a big goal to close this gap. And if we have a few more weekends like this one, we can still turn it around! Red Bull and Max make mistakes too."
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella and his squad were clearly overwhelmed by the events during the race. Afterwards, however, harmony returned. Stella is convinced that it was the right decision, also for Norris. "If Lando wants to fight for the world championship, he has to have the whole team, including Oscar, behind him. Sometimes you need wisdom and foresight." McLaren is only 51 points behind the "bulls" in the constructors' championship, and the race to catch up is set to continue in Belgium this weekend.
Sauber lacks the speed
Incidentally, the only one of the ten teams that has yet to score a single championship point this season is Sauber. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are currently at a loss. Team Principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi's sobering conclusion: "We have more tire degradation than the competition. We also lack the speed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
