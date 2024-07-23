Formula 1: McLaren still believes in the big miracle

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella and his squad were clearly overwhelmed by the events during the race. Afterwards, however, harmony returned. Stella is convinced that it was the right decision, also for Norris. "If Lando wants to fight for the world championship, he has to have the whole team, including Oscar, behind him. Sometimes you need wisdom and foresight." McLaren is only 51 points behind the "bulls" in the constructors' championship, and the race to catch up is set to continue in Belgium this weekend.