ÖFB legionnaire pursues clear plan with Brady club
The scene was the curious climax to a season to forget. After Birmingham City's relegation to League One (3rd division), the supporters stormed onto the pitch in disappointment. One fan took heart from 20 meters and shot the ball straight into the corner of the cross over 200 spectators - the stadium went crazy and the video went around the world. "I also saw it on TikTok," grins Christoph Klarer, who wants to make positive headlines with the Blues in the future.
After just one year at Darmstadt, he docked with Birmingham last weekend. "I was able to fulfill my dream of playing in the Bundesliga at Darmstadt, but unfortunately it didn't work out to stay in the league," says the defender. "But it wasn't a decision against Darmstadt, it was a decision for this great project." NFL icon Tom Brady is an investor in the traditional club. With Chelsea legend Ashley Cole as "Co", there is another well-known ex-athlete on the staff.
"The new American owner has big plans. I immediately sensed an incredible appreciation in the talks," says Klarer. "We want to get the club back to where it belongs." In other words, into the Premiere League in the near future. Meanwhile, 18,000 season tickets have already been sold for the mission to regain promotion. "The club is huge here. Some good footballers have already joined. The new season can come." Emanuel Aiwu played for the club last season. The ex-Rapidler moved to Sturm Graz at the end of his loan. "It wasn't a pleasant season for the team." Incidentally, the island is not new territory for Klarer. The 24-year-old played for Southampton's youth team from 2016 to 2020.
"I really wanted to go back, but I know that League One can be nasty and there are a lot of strong teams playing there." That includes promoted Wrexham, led by owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. "Some of them will make life difficult for us." The packed fixture list, for sure.
"I'm really up for it"
A total of 46 league rounds are on the program. The Böheimkirchner is also involved in two cup competitions. Klarer winks: "It's all good. This is the motherland of soccer, I like it. I'm really up for this challenge and I'm looking forward to when it finally starts."
