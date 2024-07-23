ÖFB legionnaire pursues clear plan with Brady club

"The new American owner has big plans. I immediately sensed an incredible appreciation in the talks," says Klarer. "We want to get the club back to where it belongs." In other words, into the Premiere League in the near future. Meanwhile, 18,000 season tickets have already been sold for the mission to regain promotion. "The club is huge here. Some good footballers have already joined. The new season can come." Emanuel Aiwu played for the club last season. The ex-Rapidler moved to Sturm Graz at the end of his loan. "It wasn't a pleasant season for the team." Incidentally, the island is not new territory for Klarer. The 24-year-old played for Southampton's youth team from 2016 to 2020.