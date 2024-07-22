Great opportunity
Ländle Twins work hard at special camp in Klagenfurt
What has almost become a tradition for professional footballers is now also available for ice hockey cracks: in Klagenfurt, the younion sports union of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB), together with KADA - Sport mit Perspektive, is hosting a training and preparation camp for players without a contract.
"However, we didn't just want to appeal to players without a club, but also to members who want to prepare for the upcoming season," reveals organizer Patrick Harand, who was already sweating bullets in preparation for the premiere. The reason for this: as the ice rink in Ferlach was out of order, the training camp had to be moved to Klagenfurt at short notice.
Great opportunities
The participants at Lake Wörthersee are a mixed bag. "Some of the players have been working overseas for several years, so it's also a good opportunity for these young athletes to present themselves on the Austrian market," explains the 40-year-old Harand, who played for EHC Lustenau and won the championship title twice with the Red Bulls and KAC. "It's not just about the playing aspect. This showcase should give the cracks the opportunity to show their personal side. Coaches and managers can use this opportunity to get a personal impression of the different characters, because as we know, this plays one of the biggest roles in putting together their teams these days."
The Wempe twins Laurin and Kilian, who are under contract with EC Bregenzerwald, will also be taking part. "This is a great opportunity for us to come into contact with other players, to learn and also to present ourselves with a view to playing in the junior national team," the Bludenzers agree.
