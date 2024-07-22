Ländle Twins work hard at special camp in Klagenfurt

Great opportunities

The participants at Lake Wörthersee are a mixed bag. "Some of the players have been working overseas for several years, so it's also a good opportunity for these young athletes to present themselves on the Austrian market," explains the 40-year-old Harand, who played for EHC Lustenau and won the championship title twice with the Red Bulls and KAC. "It's not just about the playing aspect. This showcase should give the cracks the opportunity to show their personal side. Coaches and managers can use this opportunity to get a personal impression of the different characters, because as we know, this plays one of the biggest roles in putting together their teams these days."