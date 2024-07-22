Ukraine averts bankruptcy with debt restructuring

Old government bonds will be replaced by new ones

Specifically, the old government bonds are to be replaced by new ones in two waves. Interest payments on the new bonds in the first series are to be made from 2025. The maturities of the securities range between 2029 and 2036. The bonds in the second series have maturities between 2030 and 2036, with no interest payments due before 2027. If the Ukrainian economy performs better than expected by the IMF in 2028, higher payments would be due from the country. The debt haircut could then be reduced to 25 percent.