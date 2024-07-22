Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Important agreement

Ukraine averts bankruptcy with debt restructuring

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 15:01

Ukraine has reached an agreement with private creditors on debt restructuring. This has averted a national bankruptcy for the war-torn country, which was feared as early as August.

comment0 Kommentare

"The agreements reached provide for a reduction in Ukraine's debt by lowering the nominal value of the Eurobonds by 37 percent in the initial phase," announced Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko after the successful conclusion of the negotiations. With the issue of new bonds and maturities between 2029 and 2036, the debt amount would be reduced by the equivalent of almost eight billion euros. Originally, the bonds would have been due for repayment between 2024 and 2029. Including interest, the creditors thus waived around 60 percent of the originally agreed payments.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko (Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)
Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko
(Bild: APA/AFP/Odd ANDERSEN)

Ukraine will thus save the equivalent of just over 20 billion euros by 2033, it said. "This will free up important financial resources that can be used for defense and social spending," emphasized Marchenko. 

Old government bonds will be replaced by new ones
Specifically, the old government bonds are to be replaced by new ones in two waves. Interest payments on the new bonds in the first series are to be made from 2025. The maturities of the securities range between 2029 and 2036. The bonds in the second series have maturities between 2030 and 2036, with no interest payments due before 2027. If the Ukrainian economy performs better than expected by the IMF in 2028, higher payments would be due from the country. The debt haircut could then be reduced to 25 percent. 

According to Ukraine, both the IMF and the country's other lenders have signaled their support. An insider told Reuters that Ukraine's payments to the investor group should be less than 200 million dollars by the end of 2025.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf