"Much achieved"
Hollywood stars praise Biden’s withdrawal
Stars from film, television and music have praised US President Joe Biden for his decision to withdraw from the election campaign against Republican Donald Trump.
Hollywood actor Robert De Niro praised Biden's "smart politics and selfless patriotism", as the industry portal "Deadline" quoted the 80-year-old. "Because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box."
"Respect and affection"
De Niro is considered an outspoken Trump critic. He was also the spokesperson for one of Biden's campaign spots. "With respect, admiration and affection - thank you Mr. President!"
"Integrity and empathy"
Host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on a photo of himself with Joe and Jim Biden: "Thank you President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for your leadership, integrity, empathy and service to our country."
Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand wrote on X: "Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished much during his four years in office." The 82-year-old then added: "We should be grateful that he upheld our democracy."
Curtis backs Harris
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis (65) also supports Biden's withdrawal and at the same time has high hopes for Kamala Harris, the current vice president and probably the most promising replacement candidate among the Democrats.
Harris is "a fierce advocate" of the rights of women and black people, wrote Curtis on Instagram. In addition, Harris stands for a message of "hope and unity" at a time of great national division.
Clooney called for withdrawal
George Clooney (63) had called on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in a much-noticed piece in the New York Times in mid-July. He said that Biden was too old and had already appeared unfit at a fundraising gala in Hollywood a few weeks previously.
