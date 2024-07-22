Thunderstorm left a trail of devastation in Kremsbrücke

Fear for others

Knee-deep in water, 15-year-old Antonia Sagmeister fought her way to the upper floor during the night. "We saved ourselves on the second floor and were soaking wet. I was so scared for my mom, who was so desperate herself. It was like a horror movie. Because you don't know how it will end and whether more water will come our way," says the young woman from Upper Carinthia, talking excitedly about the scenes and showing the muddy entrance area of her house, where the basement is still completely flooded.