Schallenberg demands realpolitik from the EU in Syria

One of the goals: The return of Syrian refugees

The above-mentioned states now want to initiate a discussion in the Council of the European Union. Among other things, they are considering greater equal treatment of the various parties to the civil war at a diplomatic level. In addition, the EU should appoint a Syria envoy to maintain contact with all sides. Furthermore, the EU should work towards a situation in the country in which the "safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees" is possible, "on the assumption that security guarantees are the responsibility of the regime".