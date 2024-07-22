“Kroma Eva” is an institution in Koppl

My father made the shelves. He was a carpenter," Eva Pichler proudly shows us around her empire, which looks a little out of date. The village store is now in its third generation and is holding its own in times of fierce competition from supermarkets. "You don't get rich, but it pays off," says "Kroma Eva", who is known far and wide. Her secret recipe? Personal flair and a colorful range. "People probably don't expect the variety here with me," reflects the almost 60-year-old, who has no successor. But she reassures all those who enjoy shopping with her: "I'm sure I'll continue for a few more years." Three women are part of the team, and her brother also helps out. "We start early in the morning," she says about the rhythm of her life.