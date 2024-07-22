In the third generation
“Kroma Eva” is an institution in Koppl
Her village store manages without any corporate group in the background: Owner Eva Pichler is the third generation to run it. The range also includes lots of regional delicacies.
My father made the shelves. He was a carpenter," Eva Pichler proudly shows us around her empire, which looks a little out of date. The village store is now in its third generation and is holding its own in times of fierce competition from supermarkets. "You don't get rich, but it pays off," says "Kroma Eva", who is known far and wide. Her secret recipe? Personal flair and a colorful range. "People probably don't expect the variety here with me," reflects the almost 60-year-old, who has no successor. But she reassures all those who enjoy shopping with her: "I'm sure I'll continue for a few more years." Three women are part of the team, and her brother also helps out. "We start early in the morning," she says about the rhythm of her life.
Highly motivated for her life's work
There are plenty of regional delicacies on offer: Pasta of the finest quality, goods from the grain mill, even Austrian rice. She never wanted to be gagged by corporate contracts: "I want to choose my suppliers myself." And then Eva always comes up with special treats for different target groups: Anyone who needs a coffee early in the morning has a regular oat from her. The children are allowed to take out sweets individually and then pay per piece. "That's how they learn to count. It's an educationally valuable shelf," she laughs. There are also regular promotions: for example, anyone who came shopping in a funny sweater at Christmas was given a gingerbread.
"The village structure is sensitive," she says, adding that there used to be even more going on in the center of Koppl. But the regular customers remain loyal to her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.