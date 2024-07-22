Mega investment for Carinthian mountain tourism

44-year-old chairlift gives way to a modern gondola

And soon the ride up the mountain will also be more comfortable. The three-seater chairlift, which was built in 1980, will be replaced by a new gondola lift next spring. "The project has been around for a while. Now it's ready to go ahead," says Bogensperger, looking forward to the multi-million euro project. The new lift, which will offer space for eight people per cabin, is set to go into operation in winter 2025. "This will also ensure accessibility," says the cable car boss.