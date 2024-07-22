New cable car, playground
Mega investment for Carinthian mountain tourism
Mountain railroads are building an oversized playground on Katschberg to attract new guests. And a modern gondola lift is to provide more comfort.
Anyone hiking up the Aineck or taking the lift to the top of the Katschberg will currently come across construction workers who have a lot to do. An oversized leisure park for the little ones is being built up there. "It's probably the highest playground in the Austrian Alps," says cable car boss Seppi Bogensperger, who accompanied the "Krone" on a site inspection.
The facility on the Aineck is due to open at the end of July. "It is necessary to create offers in summer too. There is the Adlerhorst hut and walks around the lakes are possible - but so far there has been a lack of attractions," says Bogensperger. Visitors start their fun with a wooden ball track - all set against the breathtaking panorama of the Upper Carinthian mountains.
44-year-old chairlift gives way to a modern gondola
And soon the ride up the mountain will also be more comfortable. The three-seater chairlift, which was built in 1980, will be replaced by a new gondola lift next spring. "The project has been around for a while. Now it's ready to go ahead," says Bogensperger, looking forward to the multi-million euro project. The new lift, which will offer space for eight people per cabin, is set to go into operation in winter 2025. "This will also ensure accessibility," says the cable car boss.
The valley station will be completely renovated. A store will also be added to the range of services. On the Carinthian side of the Katschberg, something is also happening in terms of accommodation. Interested parties want to build new hotels next to the Landal chalets."
