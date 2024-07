An “original Simpson” for your own living room

The first official episode of The Simpsons was broadcast in the USA on January 14, 1990. Almost 800 episodes or 35 seasons later, there is still no end in sight to the success story. The makers are constantly coming up with new ideas and continue to inspire new generations. There was one major change in 2002. Since then, the characters around Bart and Homer have been animated exclusively on the computer. Previously, the popular characters were drawn by hand and brought to life.