“Our fault”: Marko understands Verstappen’s anger

"Not necessary on the radio"

"Max expected more from the update. We have to work harder, there has to be more. We can't afford to make the slightest mistake," said the 81-year-old, making no excuses and warning of the approaching competition from McLaren. Nevertheless, there is no reason to hang your head. "As clearly as we were beaten, the gap is not that big." Verstappen's anger was understandable, but "not necessary on the radio". The next Grand Prix takes place next week in Spa-Francorchamps. We can only hope that the bulls will have calmed down by then ...