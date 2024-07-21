Advice to Selensky
Referendum needed to resolve the Ukraine war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi may have to use a referendum to resolve the war in Ukraine, according to Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko. "I don't think he can make such important and difficult decisions on his own without the consent of the people," said Klitschko in an interview with the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera" on Sunday.
According to Klitschko, the debates about possible scenarios for a peace agreement with Russia present the president with great difficulties. The coming months will be very difficult for Zelenskyi, he said. "Will he continue the war with new deaths and destruction or consider a territorial compromise with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin?" asked Klitschko. "Whatever he decides, our president risks political suicide."
Need for explanation
Both scenarios could leave Zelensky in need of an explanation. In particular, possible territorial concessions, which would involve ceding territory to Russia to end the war, could be difficult to explain to the Ukrainians. "How is he supposed to explain to the country and the people that it is necessary to give up parts of our territory that have cost the lives of thousands of our fighting heroes?" Klitschko continued.
Coalition of national unity
The formation of a coalition of national unity, as happened in Israel after the Hamas massacre on October 7, could be a way for Ukraine to ensure stability and greater support, Klitschko continued. However, he was not sure whether President Zelensky would be willing to give up the centralized power in his hands, which has guaranteed him martial law since the first day of the Russian invasion.
Klitschko and Selenskyj are considered political rivals, and the former boxing world champion is said to have ambitions for the presidency. When asked about their relationship, Klitschko said: "To be clear, I have always had good relations with him, it is he who has bad relations with me." At the same time, Klitschko emphasized that, in view of the expiry of Selensky's term of office in May, he considers elections at this point in time to be wrong.
