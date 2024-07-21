Referendum needed to resolve the Ukraine war

Klitschko and Selenskyj are considered political rivals, and the former boxing world champion is said to have ambitions for the presidency. When asked about their relationship, Klitschko said: "To be clear, I have always had good relations with him, it is he who has bad relations with me." At the same time, Klitschko emphasized that, in view of the expiry of Selensky's term of office in May, he considers elections at this point in time to be wrong.