New overnight express service soon to include St. Pölten

A few years ago, at a press conference on the advantages of St. Pölten as a residential and business location, Mayor Matthias Stadler praised the fact that you can get to Vienna quickly by public transport from here. This means that residents of the provincial capital can also easily participate in the cultural life of the federal capital. The only problem is getting home, as young St. Pölten residents in particular know. They should be thinking about the return journey by midnight at the latest if they don't want to miss the "Cinderella train". But that is now set to change.