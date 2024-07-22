Train to the Mostviertel
New overnight express service soon to include St. Pölten
Good news for night owls: the course has already been set for an additional late-night connection from Vienna to the Mostviertel region. Work is already underway to allocate a train path.
A few years ago, at a press conference on the advantages of St. Pölten as a residential and business location, Mayor Matthias Stadler praised the fact that you can get to Vienna quickly by public transport from here. This means that residents of the provincial capital can also easily participate in the cultural life of the federal capital. The only problem is getting home, as young St. Pölten residents in particular know. They should be thinking about the return journey by midnight at the latest if they don't want to miss the "Cinderella train". But that is now set to change.
Demand from 1300 passengers
Last fall, Florian Krumböck, ÖVP club chairman in the local council and member of the provincial parliament, submitted a motion to both committees for an additional night train from Vienna to St. Pölten. His request was supported by an online petition, which was signed by more than 1,300 people. Today, Krumböck says: "The additional night connection will hopefully be on track soon."
The relevant steps have already been taken by the state and the service has been formally ordered from ÖBB. At the moment, however, the rail control authority has yet to allocate the necessary train path. "I hope that a decision will be made soon," says the transport spokesperson.
The joint effort with Jakob Schmied's citizens' initiative is having an effect. The railroad will pass over it!
ÖVP-Verkehrssprecher Florian Krumböck
If this planning decision is successful, the connection will be able to run from Vienna via the new Westbahn line towards the Lower Austrian capital between half past midnight and 2 a.m. on weekends and before public holidays. "That would be up to an hour and a half later than the last Cityjet Express currently runs. This will allow us to make public transport even more attractive," says Krumböck.
However, the increase in service will not only affect St. Pölten residents. "The late connection will also link the Mostviertel region and the train will continue to Amstetten," explains Krumböck.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.