When a small sting can have fatal consequences

Allergy shocks and ingestion: Highest danger!

"In addition, there are almost 1200 inpatient treatments due to insect bites every year. The reason for medical emergencies is usually allergic reactions," explains Johanna Trauner-Karner from the Austrian Road Safety Board. The expert names the most effective precautionary measures: "Hasty movements should be avoided in any case, otherwise the animals may have an 'emergency reaction'. To avoid contact, keep away from dung bins, which wasps, bees and hornets often fly to."