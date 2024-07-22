Lower Austria leads the statistics
When a small sting can have fatal consequences
Nobody is immune to this usually black and yellow buzzing danger: in August last year, the German CFO of truck manufacturer Daimler Truck, Jochen Goetz, died at the age of 55 as a result of an allergic reaction following a wasp sting. All it takes is a little inattention or the wrong reaction - and it can quickly become dangerous!
After a worker in Burgenland died last week following a wasp sting despite helicopter intervention and emergency medical treatment, there are now warnings about the dangerous insects during the peak season. In 2022 and 2023, there were even ten-year highs with nine deaths each - Lower Austria leads these statistics with a total of 16 cases.
Allergy shocks and ingestion: Highest danger!
"In addition, there are almost 1200 inpatient treatments due to insect bites every year. The reason for medical emergencies is usually allergic reactions," explains Johanna Trauner-Karner from the Austrian Road Safety Board. The expert names the most effective precautionary measures: "Hasty movements should be avoided in any case, otherwise the animals may have an 'emergency reaction'. To avoid contact, keep away from dung bins, which wasps, bees and hornets often fly to."
Risk factors and precautionary measures
Anyone who is allergic should always carry a passport and an emergency kit in summer. You will know how to use them because of your body's reactions - but it is also a good idea to tell people around you.
When it's dangerous - and close ...
If there is no improvement after about 15 minutes or if severe discomfort occurs - call for help immediately! In bees, the stinger gets stuck and should be removed! For "anaphylactic shock", you should apply cooling compresses to the area.
Grandma's home remedy of heating the area (a heated spoon or, in an emergency, a lighter) deactivates dangerous proteins due to the heat, but should only be used with caution due to burns. Also be careful with desserts, close drinks immediately after each sip.
Last but not least, it is also important to keep your eyes open around your home: If insects are nesting, contact experts and install fly screens.
