Simple Bitcoin scam with fatal consequences

Bitcoin has risen by 58 percent this year to a good 66,000 US dollars and reached its current all-time high of almost 74,000 dollars in the spring. In the short term, the value fell to around 61,320 dollars. According to experts, the majority of market observers are confident about the future. When the fraudsters quietly and secretly drop their masks, it is usually too late for investors. The victims have to fork out a lot of money.