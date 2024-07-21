Triggered by lightning?
Kals: Major operation during forest fire in steep terrain
A forest fire broke out on Sunday morning in Kals am Großglockner in the Tyrolean district of Lienz! The trigger was probably a lightning strike a few days ago. Due to the impassable terrain, the firefighting work can only be carried out from the air.
Major operation in Kals am Großglockner. Smoke was reported in a steep wooded area in the Lana district on Sunday morning. The fire was probably started on Thursday evening. According to witnesses, lightning struck there. However, the fire was extinguished by the rain.
Fire department commander Alexander Tembler confirmed this to the "Krone" newspaper: "This must have caused the ground to heat up and a ground fire formed over the course of a few days. It then started to burn on Sunday morning."
Numerous firefighters from the Kals and Huben fire departments are currently in action. Due to the steep terrain, Floriani firefighters had to be flown to the scene of the fire. The Libelle Klagenfurt is also in action and is bringing water to the source of the fire.
The area has to be dug up as it is a ground fire. The thermal imaging camera also has to be used.
FF-Kommandant Alexander Tembler
Although the fire is now under control, it has not yet been possible to report "fire out". "The area has to be dug up because it is a ground fire. We also have to work there with the thermal imaging camera," explains Tembler.
Memories of 2010
More than 14 years ago, a large-scale forest fire spread where the emergency services are currently fighting the fire. Between April 24 and May 3, 2010, 485 people were deployed over the entire period. 1.5 million liters of water were dropped from the helicopters over the site of the fire on more than 2000 firefighting flights.
