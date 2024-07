Drunk driver ends up in a stream after an accident

As the man was unable to free himself, the fire department had to rescue the drunk driver from the vehicle - he was then taken to Klagenfurt Hospital. "A breathalyzer test carried out on him was positive and showed that he was heavily intoxicated. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated," the police concluded. The drunk driver also kept 23 emergency services from the St. Ulrich and Feldkirchen fire brigades busy with his ride.