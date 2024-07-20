"Everyman" review
The downfall of a nouveau riche, brutally contemporary!
Premiere for the new "Jedermann": Canadian director Robert Carsen staged the Hofmannsthal classic about the rich man's demise at the Salzburg Festival with Philipp Hochmair as the highly charismatic Prasser and Deleila Piasko, a more than merely decorative Buhlschaft!
Not everything works on this evening. Its brutal modernity, above all personified by a penetrating provincial society, which is celebrated like a musical troupe: There is unquestionably too much choreography and jazz in the table company, even at the expense of valuable passages that are later cut.
But on the other hand, the production by Canadian director Robert Carsens consistently follows the insight that makes Hofmannsthal's play (not his best) timeless: that we send ourselves to hell with our greed for money and pleasure.
This "Jedermann" is therefore the opposite of the previous production, which annoyed audiences with updates like those from the Google trend barometer - Jedermann non-binary, glue fools as heroes.
The quality of the ensemble is high, and the title role has been waiting for Philipp Hochmair. When he plunges from all certainties into the loneliness of the doomed man, he achieves great moments. Conclusion: a successful work that could do with some reworking.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.