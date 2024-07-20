Vorteilswelt
"Everyman" review

The downfall of a nouveau riche, brutally contemporary!

20.07.2024 23:35

Premiere for the new "Jedermann": Canadian director Robert Carsen staged the Hofmannsthal classic about the rich man's demise at the Salzburg Festival with Philipp Hochmair as the highly charismatic Prasser and Deleila Piasko, a more than merely decorative Buhlschaft!

Not everything works on this evening. Its brutal modernity, above all personified by a penetrating provincial society, which is celebrated like a musical troupe: There is unquestionably too much choreography and jazz in the table company, even at the expense of valuable passages that are later cut.

Regine Zimmermann (Glaube), Christoph Luser (Jedermanns guter Gesell/Teufel), Dörte Lyssewski (Ein armer Nachbar/Gute Werke) (Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Regine Zimmermann (Glaube), Christoph Luser (Jedermanns guter Gesell/Teufel), Dörte Lyssewski (Ein armer Nachbar/Gute Werke)
(Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Jedermann Hochmair arrived on stage at Salzburg Cathedral Square in a golden limousine. (Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL / APA / picturedesk.com)
Jedermann Hochmair arrived on stage at Salzburg Cathedral Square in a golden limousine.
(Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL / APA / picturedesk.com)
Dominik Dos-Reis, 27, plays Death. (Bild: Babirad Picture/babiradpicture - abp)
Dominik Dos-Reis, 27, plays Death.
(Bild: Babirad Picture/babiradpicture - abp)
Showed himself half-naked: Philipp Hochmair (Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Showed himself half-naked: Philipp Hochmair
(Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Hochmair and Everyman's mother Andrea Jonasson (Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Hochmair and Everyman's mother Andrea Jonasson
(Bild: ORF / FIRST LOOK/ORF/ Roman Zach-Kiesling)

But on the other hand, the production by Canadian director Robert Carsens consistently follows the insight that makes Hofmannsthal's play (not his best) timeless: that we send ourselves to hell with our greed for money and pleasure.

This "Jedermann" is therefore the opposite of the previous production, which annoyed audiences with updates like those from the Google trend barometer - Jedermann non-binary, glue fools as heroes.

Jedermann Philipp Hochmair and Buhlschaft Deleila Piasko in a red bathrobe (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Jedermann Philipp Hochmair and Buhlschaft Deleila Piasko in a red bathrobe
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The quality of the ensemble is high, and the title role has been waiting for Philipp Hochmair. When he plunges from all certainties into the loneliness of the doomed man, he achieves great moments. Conclusion: a successful work that could do with some reworking.

Heinz Sichrovsky
Heinz Sichrovsky
