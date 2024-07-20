Boateng to little LASK fan: “I really like it”

Boateng wants to play in two or three weeks

Although only coach Thomas Darazs and captain Robert Zulj were interviewed at the team presentation, LASK allowed Boateng to appear in public for the first time at the autograph session. "Thank you," said the former world champion to fan Daniel from Ebensee, who had greeted him warmly - and Harald from Linz told Boateng: "I really like it here. I want to play in two or three weeks!"