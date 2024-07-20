First appearance for Linz
Boateng to little LASK fan: “I really like it”
First appearance of controversial new acquisition Jérôme Boateng at LASK! The former world champion signed autographs as part of the season-opening party. Previously, the ailing top star was absent from the 2:0 in the last test against St. Pölten, in which captain Zulj and goalscorer Florian Flecker were injured.
Will he or won't he play? "No!" was the answer regarding Jérôme Boateng yesterday at the last LASK test before the first competitive match on Friday in the ÖFB Cup in Gurten. Before many of the 3,200 fans at the season-opening party after the 2-0 win over St. Pölten wondered whether the controversial top star would be at the team presentation afterwards. Yes, he was!
Boateng wants to play in two or three weeks
Although only coach Thomas Darazs and captain Robert Zulj were interviewed at the team presentation, LASK allowed Boateng to appear in public for the first time at the autograph session. "Thank you," said the former world champion to fan Daniel from Ebensee, who had greeted him warmly - and Harald from Linz told Boateng: "I really like it here. I want to play in two or three weeks!"
Flecker suspected of fracturing his fibula
Neo-striker Max Entrup also only signed autographs, but Rene Renner made his comeback after a six-month break following knee surgery - a surprise even for members of the press! He came on in the final phase of the game, in which the difference in class between the third-placed team in the Bundesliga and the ninth-placed team in the second division became more apparent and in which there had been two scares:
- In minute 60, keeper Lawal hit Zulj on the head while clearing a corner; he received lengthy treatment and was substituted for Horvath.
- In the 71st minute, Flo Flecker, who had previously taken the lead after a pass from Usor Stangl, limped off the pitch with a suspected fractured fibula (!). Ljubicic then scored shortly before the final whistle of Upper Austrian referee Stefan Haselbruner's career to make the final score 2:0.
LASK undefeated in preparation
Coach Thomas Darazs, who fielded two new signings in the starting eleven with right-back Bogarde and Smolcic (inside alongside Ziereis), was satisfied after LASK remained undefeated again in the last test: "We had many good moments, as in the entire preparation!"
